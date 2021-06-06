WV high school crowns tennis champs Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in over two years, tennis champions were crowned in West Virginia high school sports. The title matches started at 8 a.m. as one of the best matches of the day was between the two number one seeds in Class AAA as Huntington’s AJ Mercer beat GW’s Rohan Jones in three sets. Mercer won the first set with Jones taking the second in a tie breaker. After battling leg cramps in the second, Mercer came back strong in the third and won it 6-1.

In the girls Class AAA number one singles final, Midland’s Hanley Riney beat Hurricane’s Lexi Smolder in straight sets.

The team champions are as follows:

Class AAA Boys - George Washington

Class AAA Girls - Huntington High

Class AA/A Boys - Williamstown

Class AA/A Girls - Charleston Catholic

Here are the highlights from the matches that aired on WSAZ Sports Saturday night.

