Advertisement

WV high school crowns tennis champs Saturday

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time in over two years, tennis champions were crowned in West Virginia high school sports. The title matches started at 8 a.m. as one of the best matches of the day was between the two number one seeds in Class AAA as Huntington’s AJ Mercer beat GW’s Rohan Jones in three sets. Mercer won the first set with Jones taking the second in a tie breaker. After battling leg cramps in the second, Mercer came back strong in the third and won it 6-1.

In the girls Class AAA number one singles final, Midland’s Hanley Riney beat Hurricane’s Lexi Smolder in straight sets.

The team champions are as follows:

Class AAA Boys - George Washington

Class AAA Girls - Huntington High

Class AA/A Boys - Williamstown

Class AA/A Girls - Charleston Catholic

Here are the highlights from the matches that aired on WSAZ Sports Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to crews on scene, nearly 41,000 pounds of cargo was spilled into the roadway when...
U.S. 35 opens following tractor trailer rollover
A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Man drowns in river
The Fayette County Coroner has not released the names of the six individuals.
Six killed in I-75 crash identified
The pool has sat dry for four years.
Community excited for opening day after a pool gets a second chance
Facing murder charges after stabbing two people Saturday morning.
Two people stabbed, man charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Cabell Midland advances to regionals
Midland softball advances to regionals
Knights will play Huntington Monday for sectional title
Midland beats HHS Saturday
WV tennis finals
Girls softball Saturday