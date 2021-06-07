Advertisement

7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

Funding appropriated for highway projects
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from the House and five from the Senate.

The Legislature approved appropriations to move around unappropriated federal funds for fiscal year 2021 -- ending June 30 for the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education.

The Legislature also approved the use of $150 million in surplus tax collections for the current fiscal year to fund secondary road maintenance projects across the state going into fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1.

According to a project list released by the Department of Transportation, the Division of Highways plans to fund more than 400 projects totaling nearly 913.24 miles of work. Projects include road repaving, bridge repair, slip and slide repairs.

The $150 million request is in addition to $62.5 million in premiums from the third bond sale for the Roads to Prosperity project.

Middle school students share greenhouse work
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Kane Roush was murdered on Easter Sunday. Now, two months later, the community remains with...
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Hurricane man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
