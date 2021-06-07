7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from the House and five from the Senate.

The Legislature approved appropriations to move around unappropriated federal funds for fiscal year 2021 -- ending June 30 for the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Education.

The Legislature also approved the use of $150 million in surplus tax collections for the current fiscal year to fund secondary road maintenance projects across the state going into fiscal year 2022, which starts July 1.

According to a project list released by the Department of Transportation, the Division of Highways plans to fund more than 400 projects totaling nearly 913.24 miles of work. Projects include road repaving, bridge repair, slip and slide repairs.

The $150 million request is in addition to $62.5 million in premiums from the third bond sale for the Roads to Prosperity project.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.