Advertisement

Car crashes into ditch, at least one person flown to hospital

By WSAZ Now Desk
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the East Bank Fire Department, at least one victim of a crash along MacCorkle Avenue SE has been transported to the hospital.

Dispatchers say a car crashed into a ditch Monday morning in the eastbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue SE at Salder Drive.

East Bank Fire Department reported that one victim was transported to the football field in East Bank where Air Evac Life team transported them to the ER.

The eastbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue SE is now open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An eastbound lane has been shut down Monday morning after a car landed in a ditch.

The eastbound lane is blocked along MacCorkle Avenue SE at Sadler Drive in East Bank due to the accident.

No one has been taken to the hospital but dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there are four people involved.

EMS is on scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Name released in accidental drowning
The fire happened at about 10:40 Sunday night in the parking lot.
Materials for school remodel catches fire
Sheriff calls Easter murder of 25-year-old ‘top priority’
A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from...
7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

Latest News

Middle school students share greenhouse work
Middle school students share greenhouse work
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Kane Roush was murdered on Easter Sunday. Now, two months later, the community remains with...
Easter murder still unsolved; community seeks justice
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Hurricane man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
Hurricane man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm