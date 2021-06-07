Car crashes into ditch, at least one person flown to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the East Bank Fire Department, at least one victim of a crash along MacCorkle Avenue SE has been transported to the hospital.

Dispatchers say a car crashed into a ditch Monday morning in the eastbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue SE at Salder Drive.

East Bank Fire Department reported that one victim was transported to the football field in East Bank where Air Evac Life team transported them to the ER.

The eastbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue SE is now open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An eastbound lane has been shut down Monday morning after a car landed in a ditch.

The eastbound lane is blocked along MacCorkle Avenue SE at Sadler Drive in East Bank due to the accident.

No one has been taken to the hospital but dispatchers tell WSAZ.com there are four people involved.

EMS is on scene.

