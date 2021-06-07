Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The case of a man accused of badly beating his mother is moving forward in Cabell County.

Shannon Overstreet, 38, of Huntington, is charged with malicious wounding in the alleged attack. According to Huntington Police, the incident happened at his mother’s home in March. Investigators say the victim suffered “significant brain bleed” from the attack.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, the judge found probable cause and forwarded the case to a grand jury.

Shannon Overstreet is the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet, a 3-month-old girl who police say has been missing since the beginning of May.

While police have said that Shannon Overstreet is the last person known to have been with the baby, they are not calling him a suspect or person of interest in Angel’s disappearance.

If you have any information about her disappearance, you’re asked to call police. You can remain anonymous.

