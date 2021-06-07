Advertisement

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy brings tour to Charleston

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is bringing his “The Good Old Days” tour to West Virginia’s capital city.

Foxworthy will take the stage at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium Friday, September 17, 2021.

According to the press release, the evening will feature all new material.

When asked how he came up with the idea for the tour, Jeff said “You always hear old people talk about how the world is going to heck in a hay wagon and how much better things were in the “Good Old Days”…..Well, one day it hit me, why not put pen to paper and see if it really was better? It didn’t take long for me to realize that this is a comedy gold mine and it covered multi generations.”

The Good Old Days Tour goes to the general public Friday, June 11 at 10am local, with a fan presale beginning Wednesday, June 9 at 10am.

