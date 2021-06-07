Advertisement

Donkey on the run in same town that dealt with runaway steer

FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island...
FILE - In this file photo, donkeys are pictured in a field in Louisiana. A town in Rhode Island is becoming known for incidents of animals on the loose, including a donkey first spotted roaming the streets Sunday, June 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — The same Rhode Island town that had to deal with a runaway steer earlier this year is now investigating reports of a donkey on the loose.

The donkey was first spotted in Johnston at about 7 p.m. Sunday near the town line with Scituate.

It was reported again at about 8:30 p.m., but when police arrived at the scene it was gone, Chief Joseph Razza said.

WJAR-TV shared video captured by a motorist that showed the donkey trotting down a street as cars whizzed past.

“Here we go again,” Mayor Joseph Polisena told WPRO radio on Monday morning, saying he was concerned that the donkey might cause a car crash.

No one has reported a missing donkey, but Polisena noted that there are several farms in the area.

Animal control will patrol the area where the donkey was last seen, he said.

A 1,500-pound (680-kilogram) steer that escaped on its way to a slaughterhouse spent nearly two months on the lam in Johnston until it was captured in late March.

Three years ago, three wild turkeys intimidated drivers in town.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Name released in accidental drowning
Car crashes into ditch, at least one person flown to hospital
The fire happened at about 10:40 Sunday night in the parking lot.
Materials for school remodel catches fire
Sheriff calls Easter murder of 25-year-old ‘top priority’
A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from...
7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

Latest News

Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the...
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought
Middle school students share greenhouse work
Middle school students share greenhouse work
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Kane Roush was murdered on Easter Sunday. Now, two months later, the community remains with...
Easter murder still unsolved; community seeks justice
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury