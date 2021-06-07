Dunbar Middle School fire causes concerns about material storage

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters say it’s been nearly three decades since they’ve seen flames like a fire that happened Sunday night, damaging a home near Dunbar Middle School. As a result, tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars have turned to ash.

When Alexis Lively’s family called 9-1-1 to report a small fire nearby, they never thought their house was in danger.

“If she hadn’t seen it then, it definitely could have caused a lot more damage,” Lively said.

The parking lot was filled with insulation materials contractors were using for construction at the school.

Firefighters say some of the materials caught fire and quickly spread to Lively’s home next door.

“The fire was so hot. You could even feel it down the road, so with it being so close to our house it obviously burned down the siding and the windows,” Lively said.

Dunbar Fire Chief Chris Thornhill said when his crew arrived on scene, the fire spread faster than any fire he’s seen in 30 years.

The fire was so intense it melted the side of one of Dunbar’s fire trucks to the extend it cannot be used.

“We had good positioning. We just had no idea what was on fire and we had no idea it was going to spread that fast and totally engulf into a whole parking lot of fire,” Thornhill said.

The chief fsaid investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire, but he’s concerned Dunbar Middle is not the only school in Kanawha County with building materials stored in this same way.

“What we have going on at that school is going on at other schools here in the county. I don’t know that it’s the same contractor, but it’s the same materials stacked in the same way,” Thornhill said.

WSAZ reached out to Kanawha County Schools to see if any new safety precautions are being considered after Sunday night’s fire. The county has not responded yet, but the superintendent said the county is cooperating with the investigation.

Thornhill said the materials arrived at the lot outside the school on Friday. While he said they will be down a truck due to the fire damage, it’s not going to delay the department’s response to emergencies in the city -- although it could outside city limits.

