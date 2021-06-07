Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky first responders escort boy fighting cancer home from the hospital

Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Martin City Police Department Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders from across Floyd County gathered Sunday night to escort a special little boy home from the hospital.

In a Facebook post from the Martin City Police Department, officials welcomed home Gauge Samons, who has been taking chemo treatments for brain cancer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Members of the Martin fire and police departments, along with Maytown Fire Department and Floyd County Constable Gary Nelson all helped with the escort.

The post states Gauge will start radiation treatments sometime in mid-July.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Name released in accidental drowning
Car crashes into ditch, at least one person flown to hospital
The fire happened at about 10:40 Sunday night in the parking lot.
Materials for school remodel catches fire
Sheriff calls Easter murder of 25-year-old ‘top priority’
A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from...
7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

Latest News

Middle school students share greenhouse work
Middle school students share greenhouse work
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Kane Roush was murdered on Easter Sunday. Now, two months later, the community remains with...
Easter murder still unsolved; community seeks justice
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Hurricane man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
Hurricane man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm