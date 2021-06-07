First Warning Forecast | A Very Summery Pattern

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The forecast for much of this week is fairly easy to describe, but it becomes very frustrating in practice. We’ve got an upwelling of humidity streaming into our region from the south that is able to leak in underneath an area of high pressure that’s too weak to clear us out. At the same time, this high is also just strong enough to keep the weather pattern from changing a whole lot. When placing hours of rain-free heating alongside some bubbling humidity, it’s no surprise that the “pop-up” shower and storm is going to be a daily risk for us. It is very difficult to confidently offer the kind of precision necessary for folks who want to go poolside, or who want to go to one of the area ball-games this afternoon. BUT-- that’s where our FREE Weather App comes in real handy. You can download it from the App Store or the Play store and use it to see where the showers are and where they are projected to be in the coming hour or two. Highs today will again reach the 80s, but how far you get depends on the localized prevalence of clouds and sunshine. At night most of the storm formation from the day will dwindle, but the humidity goes no-where. Thus we’ll be back at it again tomorrow.

And that’s the way it goes this week. There will be some ebbs and flows in the pattern (at this point the Thursday-Friday timeframe looks wetter than today, for example), but essentially each day will feature more rain-free hours than not, hence the daily run through the 80s. With each day though, expect another run of scattered showers and ‘pop-up’ storms. The silver lining: We’ve built up a little bit of a rainfall deficit in the past month or so, enough for a ‘slight’ drought scenario in parts of our region. Getting a thunderstorm or two to come buy would do wonders to alleviate that; let’s just hope the rains don’t come all at once but rather spread out here and there through the week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.