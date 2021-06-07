Give the gift of life at WSAZ’s Donorama
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON/HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There is an urgent need for blood donations as the demand at local hospitals increase.
To do your part in helping keep the blood supply strong, roll up your sleeves and join WSAZ and the American Red Cross for Donorama.
Thursday, June 10
- Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Marshall Rec Center
12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
To make your appointment click here.
Every two seconds someone in our country needs blood.
All blood types are needed.
Every donor gets a free t-shirt, while supplies last.
