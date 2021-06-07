Advertisement

Give the gift of life at WSAZ’s Donorama

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON/HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There is an urgent need for blood donations as the demand at local hospitals increase.

To do your part in helping keep the blood supply strong, roll up your sleeves and join WSAZ and the American Red Cross for Donorama.

Thursday, June 10

  • Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Marshall Rec Center

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

To make your appointment click here.

DONATE HERE

Every two seconds someone in our country needs blood.

All blood types are needed.

Every donor gets a free t-shirt, while supplies last.

