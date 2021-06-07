Hungry for Hoops
Hungry for Hoops features over a dozen restaurants in the tri-state that will donate up to 10% of their profits from Tuesday, June 8 to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
If your restaurant would like to participate, contact Jenn Seay at 304-417-3236 or at jenniferseay@iheartmedia.com.
DINE in Ironton
Frisch’s Big Boy (donating 10% all day!) South 9th Street, Ironton
DINE in South Point
Casa Grande (donating 10% all day!) Route 52, South Point
DINE in Huntington
Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar (donating 5% all day!) 3rd Avenue, Huntington, across from Mountain Health Arena
Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten (donating 10% all day!) 7th Avenue, Huntington
Black Sheep (donating 10% all day!) Pullman Square, Huntington
Classic Cam’s Ham (donating 10% all day!) 1st Street, Huntington
Christopher’s Eats’ (donating 10% all day on WEDNESDAY June 9th!) 5340 U.S. Route 60, Huntington, take exit 15 on I-64 for 29th Street Exit
Cold Stone Creamery (donating 10% all day!) Pullman Square, Huntington
G.D. Ritzy’s (donating 10% all day!) Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, across from Cabell Huntington Hospital
The Peddler (donating 5% all day!) 3rd Avenue, Huntington, across from Mountain Health Arena
Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs (donating 10% all day!) 2445 5th Ave, Huntington
DINE in Barboursville
Fratelli’s (donating 10% all day!) River Place Plaza in Barboursville, take exit 15 on I-64 for 29th Street Exit
Main Street on Central (donating 10% 5-10 pm!) Central Avenue, across from Village Medical
Oscar’s Breakfast Burgers & Brews (donating 10% all day!) River Place Plaza in Barboursville, take exit 15 on I-64 for 29th Street Exit
DINE in Milton
Shaffer’s Drive-In (donating 10% all day!) South Main Street, next to the airplane on display
DINE in Hurricane
Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs (donating 10% all day!) Midland Trail, across from H&R Block, Hurricane
DINE in Kenova
Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs (donating 10% all day!) 1025 Oak Street, Kenova, take exit 1 Kenova/Ceredo (Tri-State Airport exit)
DINE in Hamlin
Carnivore BBQ (donating 10% all day!) 8515 Court Avenue, Hamlin
