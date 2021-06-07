Advertisement

Hungry for Hoops

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Hungry for Hoops features over a dozen restaurants in the tri-state that will donate up to 10% of their profits from Tuesday, June 8 to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.

If your restaurant would like to participate, contact Jenn Seay at 304-417-3236 or at jenniferseay@iheartmedia.com.

DINE in Ironton

Frisch’s Big Boy (donating 10% all day!)  South 9th Street, Ironton

DINE in South Point

Casa Grande (donating 10% all day!)  Route 52, South Point

DINE in Huntington

Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar (donating 5% all day!) 3rd Avenue, Huntington, across from Mountain Health Arena

Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten (donating 10% all day!) 7th Avenue, Huntington

Black Sheep (donating 10% all day!) Pullman Square, Huntington

Classic Cam’s Ham (donating 10% all day!) 1st Street, Huntington

Christopher’s Eats’ (donating 10% all day on WEDNESDAY June 9th!) 5340 U.S. Route 60, Huntington, take exit 15 on I-64 for 29th Street Exit

Cold Stone Creamery (donating 10% all day!) Pullman Square, Huntington

G.D. Ritzy’s (donating 10% all day!) Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, across from Cabell Huntington Hospital

The Peddler (donating 5% all day!) 3rd Avenue, Huntington, across from Mountain Health Arena

Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs (donating 10% all day!) 2445 5th Ave, Huntington

DINE in Barboursville

Fratelli’s (donating 10% all day!) River Place Plaza in Barboursville, take exit 15 on I-64 for 29th Street Exit

Main Street on Central (donating 10% 5-10 pm!)  Central Avenue, across from Village Medical

Oscar’s Breakfast Burgers & Brews (donating 10% all day!) River Place Plaza in Barboursville, take exit 15 on I-64 for 29th Street Exit

DINE in Milton

Shaffer’s Drive-In (donating 10% all day!)  South Main Street, next to the airplane on display

DINE in Hurricane

Farley’s Famous Hot Dogs (donating 10% all day!)  Midland Trail, across from H&R Block, Hurricane

DINE in Kenova

Stewart’s Original Hot Dogs (donating 10% all day!)  1025 Oak Street, Kenova, take exit 1 Kenova/Ceredo (Tri-State Airport exit)

DINE in Hamlin

Carnivore BBQ (donating 10% all day!)  8515 Court Avenue, Hamlin

