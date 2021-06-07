Man arrested on multiple arson charges in trucking company fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from northcentral West Virginia was arrested in connection with an arson fire that badly damaged a trucking company in Elkins last year, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Elwood “Lynn” Hebb, 45, of Elkins, turned himself in on Thursday after the 13-month investigation. The fire happened in May 2020 at the Anytime Trucking Company, causing nearly $60,000 in damages. Investigators say Hebb had been an employee of the trucking company.

Hebb faces one count of first-degree arson, three counts of third-degree arson, one count of burning insured property, and one count of conspiracy.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

