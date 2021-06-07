Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple arson charges in trucking company fire

Elwood Hebb, 45, of Elkins, West Virginia, faces charges in connection with an arson fire that...
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from northcentral West Virginia was arrested in connection with an arson fire that badly damaged a trucking company in Elkins last year, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Elwood “Lynn” Hebb, 45, of Elkins, turned himself in on Thursday after the 13-month investigation. The fire happened in May 2020 at the Anytime Trucking Company, causing nearly $60,000 in damages. Investigators say Hebb had been an employee of the trucking company.

Hebb faces one count of first-degree arson, three counts of third-degree arson, one count of burning insured property, and one count of conspiracy.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

