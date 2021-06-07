Marshall offers vaccine clinics to incoming freshmen and visiting students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Incoming freshmen attending Marshall University have the opportunity to start college in the fall vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

Marshall University will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to incoming freshmen during orientation sessions this summer, as well as to high school students attending Upward Bound at the university.

Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered.

The vaccine clinics for freshman and transfer student orientation will be located on the Memorial Student Center Plaza each day of orientation from noon until 2 p.m.

Current dates of orientation are:

June 9, 10 and 11

July 14, 15 and 16

Aug. 5.

Additional days may be added.

The vaccine clinic for Upward Bound students is scheduled for 2 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, in the Willis Hall lobby.

Students under the age of 18 will need to have permission from their parent or guardian.

Information about this clinic is available by contacting Upward Bound at 304-696-2443.

