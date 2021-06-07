Advertisement

Materials for school remodel catches fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews were called out to Dunbar Middle School Sunday evening after materials that were being used to remodel the school caught fire, dispatchers say.

The fire happened at about 10:40 Sunday night in the parking lot.

Firefighters say when they got on scene, the small fire grew within minutes.

The State Fire Marshal has been called in by Dunbar Police to investigate.

According to the fire chief, the materials in the parking lot were being used in a remodel. Most was insulation used by the contractor to build part of the schools’ roof.

No cause has been determined.

Dunbar Fire, Dunbar police, Kanawha County ambulance and South Charleston fire responded.

