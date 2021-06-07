Advertisement

National Donut Day with the Salvation Army

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Donut Day isn’t just important to the donut lovers across the world but also for the workers and volunteers at the Salvation Army.

Captain Liz Blusiewicz from the Huntington Salvation Army shares the importance behind this day and how they carry the tradition now.

To learn more about the Salvation Army, you can check out their website or their Facebook page.

