National Donut Day with the Salvation Army

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - National Donut Day isn’t just important to the donut lovers across the world but also for the workers and volunteers at the Salvation Army.

Captain Liz Blusiewicz from the Huntington Salvation Army shares the importance behind this day and how they carry the tradition now.

To learn more about the Salvation Army, you can check out their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.