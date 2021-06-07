Advertisement

Prosecutor: Woman to face more charges in Texas boy’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman arrested in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Houston boy whose body authorities say was kept hidden in a storage unit before being discovered in an East Texas motel will likely face additional charges.

Theresa Raye Balboa has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.

Balboa was the girlfriend of Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson.

During a court hearing on Monday, Andrea Beall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said authorities planned to file additional charges against Balboa.

Beall said a murder or a capital murder investigation is pending in the case.

Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with evidence, a human corpse, in the death of Samuel Olson.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Name released in accidental drowning
Car crashes into ditch, at least one person flown to hospital
The fire happened at about 10:40 Sunday night in the parking lot.
Materials for school remodel catches fire
Sheriff calls Easter murder of 25-year-old ‘top priority’
A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from...
7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

Latest News

Police are seeking 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez on a murder warrant in relation to the...
Police: Slain boy found near Vegas ID’d as 7-year-old; mother sought
Middle school students share greenhouse work
Middle school students share greenhouse work
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Kane Roush was murdered on Easter Sunday. Now, two months later, the community remains with...
Easter murder still unsolved; community seeks justice
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury