Ride for Type 1 Diabetes in Portsmouth

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -

Ride On Insulin is a motorcycle ride community event for Type 1 Diabetes.

The event will take place on Sunday, June 13th from 11-5 p.m. at Tracy Park in Portsmouth, Ohio.

There will be educational speakers, young adult Type 1 Diabetic speakers, Portsmouth River Days court and current contestants, vendors, music, and raffles.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Ohio River Valley T1D support group.

