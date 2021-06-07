Advertisement

Sheriff calls Easter murder of 25-year-old ‘top priority’

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Meigs County Sheriff, Keith Wood, released a statement Monday calling an unsolved murder that took place Easter Sunday ‘top priority.’

Kane Roush, 25, was found lying near Legion Terrace Road in Pomeroy close to his home suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Deputies were alerted to the gunshots just before 5 a.m. Easter Sunday.

Sheriff Wood said Monday ‘to protect the integrity of this case, and to secure an arrest and conviction, all information pertaining to this investigation must remain confidential.’

While the sheriff didn’t release a suspect in the case, he said he felt ‘secure’ that this incident was isolated and that the community is not in any danger.

“I’m confident, as your Sheriff, that the professionals that are investigating this case, including the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, are gathering facts and information for not only an arrest, but a conviction of any and all persons involved,” Sheriff Wood said in the statement.

Roush graduated from Wahama High School and was a well-known athlete.

No other details about the case have been released at this time.

Deputies search for suspect in Pomeroy murder, ask for public’s help

