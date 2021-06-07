Advertisement

Updates underway at Ironton’s Friends Park

By Joseph Payton
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Some big time improvements are underway in downtown Ironton at Friends Park. Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says he has been meeting with city leaders regularly since April to ensure they bring these plans to life.

The water feature is an attraction during summer months, but Cramblit says that by building up the surrounding area, they can keep people coming back year round.

A new business has already moved into the park. Shake Shoppe has opened an annex known as The Shakery. They’ll have many items from Shake Shoppe’s menu available. A new caboose sits near the park, and the city has plans to renovate it to be used as a party place. A small train ride will be constructed right next to that caboose, offering rides for children at designated hours.

Cramblit says he would also love to see that area used in the wintertime, possibly for ice skating. He’s proud of the work so far, but more excited about what’s come.

“This will be a great place to bring the family and the kids on a hot summer day or even in the fall and spring. It’s just a place where you can come and grab a bite, grab a cold refreshment here at The Shakery and take the kids down for the day,” the mayor said.

The city of Ironton has a $120,000 budget for the project. As more money rolls in, construction will continue. You can make donations by contacting a representative of the Friends of Ironton, Ironton Alive, or Ironton in Bloom.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Name released in accidental drowning
Car crashes into ditch, at least one person flown to hospital
The fire happened at about 10:40 Sunday night in the parking lot.
Materials for school remodel catches fire
Sheriff calls Easter murder of 25-year-old ‘top priority’
A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from...
7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

Latest News

Middle school students share greenhouse work
Middle school students share greenhouse work
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Cabell Co. Schools seeks input on American Rescue Plan funding
Kane Roush was murdered on Easter Sunday. Now, two months later, the community remains with...
Easter murder still unsolved; community seeks justice
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Case of man accused of beating his mother forwarded to grand jury
Hurricane man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm
Hurricane man pleads guilty to illegally possessing a firearm