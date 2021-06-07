Updates underway at Ironton’s Friends Park

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Some big time improvements are underway in downtown Ironton at Friends Park. Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit says he has been meeting with city leaders regularly since April to ensure they bring these plans to life.

The water feature is an attraction during summer months, but Cramblit says that by building up the surrounding area, they can keep people coming back year round.

A new business has already moved into the park. Shake Shoppe has opened an annex known as The Shakery. They’ll have many items from Shake Shoppe’s menu available. A new caboose sits near the park, and the city has plans to renovate it to be used as a party place. A small train ride will be constructed right next to that caboose, offering rides for children at designated hours.

Cramblit says he would also love to see that area used in the wintertime, possibly for ice skating. He’s proud of the work so far, but more excited about what’s come.

“This will be a great place to bring the family and the kids on a hot summer day or even in the fall and spring. It’s just a place where you can come and grab a bite, grab a cold refreshment here at The Shakery and take the kids down for the day,” the mayor said.

The city of Ironton has a $120,000 budget for the project. As more money rolls in, construction will continue. You can make donations by contacting a representative of the Friends of Ironton, Ironton Alive, or Ironton in Bloom.

