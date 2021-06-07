Advertisement

WATCH: Massive gator takes stroll through Horry County neighborhood

By WMBF
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Residents of one Horry County neighborhood welcomed an unexpected visitor this past weekend.

Margie Meek captured video of a massive gator taking a stroll through the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club on Sunday.

Her video has now gone viral, garnering over 4,500 comments and 30,000 shares as of noon Monday.

Meek said she has heard gators in her backyard at night before but never saw one up close.

She added she is amazed how many views the video has received just one day after sharing it.

