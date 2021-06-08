Charleston City Council passes anti-discrimination measure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – City of Charleston officials on Monday unanimously passed an anti-discrimination measure that is also being heard at the state level.

Council members approved the the Crown Act, a resolution that protects hair traits commonly associated with race like texture and protects styles such as braids and twists.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of West Virginia says black women regularly find their hair policed by dress codes in schools, at work, and during sports.

The organization also says more state and local governments nationwide are adopting similar protections.

“This is an amazing evening, and what the Charleston City Council did tonight, and what we did tonight in the city of Charleston was say you are beautiful and you should wear your hair and be able to wear your hair however you want,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.