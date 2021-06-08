Easter murder still unsolved; community seeks justice

POMEROY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One community is still searching for answers after 25-year-old Kane Roush was left for dead on Easter morning near an apartment complex.

“So many people cared for Kane, and that’s what makes it tough,” said Austin Cole, Roush’s best friend. “I mean, for this to happen anybody is terrible but for it to happen to somebody who was so well-known, so loved -- I mean, he made such a big difference in so many peoples lives. It’s just really sad.”

Roush was shot and killed more than two months ago on Easter Sunday, but the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said they cannot name a suspect at this time. Roush was a star athlete at Wahama High School and was well known throughout the Mason and Pomeroy communities.

“He was the type of person in high school that he got along with everybody. You know, there’s different cliques, (but) Kane just fit in with everybody and it just followed him throughout his whole life. He never knew a stranger, was so easygoing, so generous, he was a happy guy,” Cole said. “He was a great person. We just need more Kanes in this world; it’s really what we need.”

“We continue to gather information on this case. I understand the frustrations of the public wanting to know something quickly. To protect the integrity of this case and to secure an arrest and conviction, all information pertaining to this investigation must remain confidential, not for public knowledge,” said Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood in a statement.

The sheriff said the case remains a top priority.

“There’s just not been a whole lot of closure,” Cole told WSAZ. “I think the authorities have communicated back and forth with the family a little bit, but I don’t think we really have a lot of answers, and that’s just really what we’re looking for is some closure on the whole situation.”

Deputies have requested help from the public and are urging anyone with answers to come forward.

“Nothing is going to bring Kane back. But, at the same time, we would at least like to know justice has been served, as it should be,” Cole said.

Sheriff Wood said he believes the incident is isolated and that the community is not in danger.

