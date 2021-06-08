Gully washer watch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Don’t hold your breath but the first genuinely tropical air mass of the season has arrived. Now while 90 degrees is off the board this week due to afternoon clouds and showers close-by, the amount of humidity in the air will be capable of downpours that can flood streets and swell small streams. We saw that in Greenbrier and Monroe Counties WV on Monday evening and before the week is out a similar fate will await areas closer by to the River Cities, Kanawha Valley and Coalfields.

This week’s climate then will feature a beautiful tropical sky as hot sunshine breaks mix it up with towering clouds. Every now and then a shower will pop and dampen the ground. But given the tropical influx of moisture that will be experienced, it may be a matter of hours or days before a flash street flood swamps storm drains and a lightning strike zaps the power grid in some areas.

As the week goes by the threat for a downpour will increase so the chance of an afternoon downpour on Tuesday increases by Wednesday then gets even better on Thursday and Friday. Before the week is done many places will have measured an inch of rain water with a few areas that get hit by slow moving showers nearly double that.

Highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s will be uncomfortable by day yet no as bad at night.

