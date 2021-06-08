Larry Moore sworn in to Charleston City Council

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There’s a new face on Charleston City Council.

Larry Moore was sworn in Monday night. He replaces Tiffany Wesley-Plear who resigned to take a job with the state of West Virginia, according to city officials.

Moore, who will represent Ward 4, will also serve on the Public Safety Committee and the Economic Development and Urban Renewal Committee.

