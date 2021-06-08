Advertisement

Larry Moore sworn in to Charleston City Council

Larry Moore is sworn in Monday night to represent Ward 4 as a Charleston City Councilman.
Larry Moore is sworn in Monday night to represent Ward 4 as a Charleston City Councilman.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – There’s a new face on Charleston City Council.

Larry Moore was sworn in Monday night. He replaces Tiffany Wesley-Plear who resigned to take a job with the state of West Virginia, according to city officials.

Moore, who will represent Ward 4, will also serve on the Public Safety Committee and the Economic Development and Urban Renewal Committee.

