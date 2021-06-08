Marshall’s Athletics Director reflects on 12 years

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mike Hamrick has been Marshall’s Athletics Director since 2009. On Friday, the University announced that Hamrick will take a job as a special assistant to the Marshall president when his contract expires on June 30th. He’ll spearhead fundraising on the long-awaited baseball stadium project.

WSAZ sports sat down with him on Monday afternoon and talked about his tenure as the leader of the Thundering Herd.

Here’s part of our conversation.

