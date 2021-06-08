Advertisement

Marshall’s Athletics Director reflects on 12 years

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Mike Hamrick has been Marshall’s Athletics Director since 2009. On Friday, the University announced that Hamrick will take a job as a special assistant to the Marshall president when his contract expires on June 30th. He’ll spearhead fundraising on the long-awaited baseball stadium project.

WSAZ sports sat down with him on Monday afternoon and talked about his tenure as the leader of the Thundering Herd.

Here’s part of our conversation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body has been recovered from the Ohio river Sunday evening.
Name released in accidental drowning
Car crashes into ditch, at least one person flown to hospital
The fire happened at about 10:40 Sunday night in the parking lot.
Materials for school remodel catches fire
Sheriff calls Easter murder of 25-year-old ‘top priority’
A West Virginia legislative special session Monday saw the passage of seven bills – two from...
7 bills passed in special WV legislative session

Latest News

Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick reflects on 12 years
Marshall University Athletic Director Mike Hamrick reflects on 12 years
Champs are crowned in WV tennis for the first time in two years.
WV high school crowns tennis champs Saturday
Cabell Midland advances to regionals
Midland softball advances to regionals
Knights will play Huntington Monday for sectional title
Midland beats HHS Saturday