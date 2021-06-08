Victim’s family recalls Lucasville fatal shooting

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The questions of “what if” are still on the minds of Jason Ferguson and Shannon Altman -- family of Dakota Watkins, who was involved in a fatal shooting.

“I just wish we could have done more. I wish there was something we could have done to save his life,” Ferguson said.

The 21-year-old died Friday night.

“Dakota should not be dead right now,” Ferguson said.

The couple says they were driving home along Sedan Crabtree Road in Lucasville when they heard Watkins and Samuel Altman fighting outside, so they stopped to see what was going on.

“We turned around and I heard the pop and I saw the bullet hole right there in his chest, right in his heart,” Shannon said. “He always called him Uncle Sam and that’s why he kept asking him ‘why did you shoot at me, why did you shoot at me.”

There was no cell service in the area to call 911, so Shannon put her nephew in the car and drove to meet an ambulance.

“The only thing I could see was his face when he told me, ‘Jason, I’m gonna die man.’ I wake up every hour on the hour at night and that’s all I can see,” Ferguson said.

However, it was too late.

“He bled out on the inside,” Ferguson said.

The Scioto County Sheriff says that Samuel Altman is now charged with murder. Investigators have not released what led up to the fight.

“I don’t know what he could have done or said to get Sam to have shot at him,” Ferguson said.

They say they wish they could have done more -- all while mourning a life lost.

Samuel Altman is charged with one count of murder and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Ferguson and Altman say they are organizing a peaceful protest at 8:15 a.m. Thursday outside the Scioto County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.