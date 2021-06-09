Advertisement

Annual Gun Violence Awareness and prevention event date set

By Tori Yorgey
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The date has been set for the annual Gun Violence Awareness event put on by Charleston Councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who lost her son in 2014 when he was shot and killed on his front porch.

The event will happen from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Haddad Riverfront Park.

McKinney holds the event every year to help raise awareness, teach prevention and honor her son, as well as other young lives lost to gun violence.

“Join us by sharing and expressing how gun violence has impacted your life through dance, poetry, rap, song, whatever gift or talent you may have,” she said.

Anyone interested is asked to email Councilwoman McKinney at: GunsDown4awareness@gmail.com.

She is asking everyone that attends to wear orange, as June is Gun Violence Awareness Month.

