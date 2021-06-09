Advertisement

COVID Delta variant sparks major concerns in US

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Top health experts warn about a new COVID-19 variant first discovered in India.

The Delta variant appears to be more contagious and may cause severe disease compared to other strains.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said the new variant is a threat to America’s progress against the pandemic.

“We cannot declare victory prematurely,” he warned.

The Delta variant may be more contagious, cause more severe disease and spread in younger patients.

Fauci said it could spell trouble for the United States if it becomes the dominant strain.

“We don’t want to let happen in the U.S., what is happening currently in the UK,” Fauci said.

Right now, 6% of new COVID infections in the United States are the Delta variant.

Still, the country is making big strides against the pandemic.

Average daily cases are near a 14-month low, and more than half of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.

But health experts warn we’re not in the clear.

“The Delta variant really is a double threat because it is both more infectious and it can evade our immune responses,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist and epidemiologist.

A slow-down in the rate of vaccinations leaves unvaccinated Americans vulnerable to variants.

“The pandemic is definitely not over for those who are not vaccinated,” Gounder said.

While the variant is highly susceptible to two-dose vaccines, a single dose drops their effectiveness to only 33% against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant, according to the UK Public Health Agency.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Overnight shooting reported outside party
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
A mudslide has closed Cabin Creek Rd. near Wealthy Acres Rd. in Kanawha County.
Mudslide closes road
Power outage
Severe weather knocks out power to thousands of West Virginia customers

Latest News

Reality Winner, 29, has been moved to home confinement and remains in the custody of the...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
WVU added as C-USA men’s soccer member for 2022
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
New forever stamp is quite the mystery
LIVE: Biden holds news conference in Belgium