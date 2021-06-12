First Warning Forecast | Hiccup in weather Sunday before nicer week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a generally quieter day on Saturday, a brief interruption in the tranquil weather comes on Sunday as a passing cold front brings renewed shower and thunderstorm chances. This will then give way to nicer weather for much of the week ahead with more dry days than not. The humidity also takes a nosedive as temperatures cool down, especially in the mornings.

A couple storms have been seen across parts of southeastern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky Saturday evening. These will fade by sunset with the rest of the Tri-State staying mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures fall to the low 70s by midnight.

Overnight, the sky stays mostly clear, allowing areas of fog to develop. Low temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. A stray shower or two is possible in the morning, but scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, passing from northwest to southeast as the day progresses. A few storms may be strong enough to produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail.

Sunday night turns mostly clear and quiet with patchy fog once again developing. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

A mostly sunny sky returns on Monday as temperatures rise to the mid 80s during the afternoon.

A few showers may skirt by Monday night into Tuesday morning, mainly across northern and central West Virginia. Tuesday afternoon stays dry under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the upper 70s.

Wednesday looks quite pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning may actually feel chilly as low temperatures bottom out near 50 degrees. The afternoon will rebound to the upper 70s with plentiful sunshine.

Friday turns partly cloudy again as afternoon temperatures return to the mid 80s. A few showers and storms are possible late in the day.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky with a high in the mid 80s.

