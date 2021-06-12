Advertisement

Walt Disney World to drop mask requirements for vaccinated guests

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.(Source: Walt Disney World, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More smiles will soon be visible at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Visitors will not have to show proof of vaccination.

The mask policy follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, although it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pursuit ends in crash.
Dispatchers: Man who led police in pursuit crashes at Subway
FILE
Child seriously injured after falling out of moving vehicle
Dispatchers said one person was injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston.
Police: Man shot in downtown Charleston in stable condition
Dozens are without power after firefighters responded to an issue in the complex's electrical...
Fire leaves 51 senior living residents in the dark
Hershel “Woody” Williams, West Virginia’s own and the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient...
Woody Williams attends great-grandson’s graduation from Marine Corps boot camp

Latest News

State park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season
Park officials hoping to see good crowds for the summer season
A group of World War II veterans took part in a special flight Sunday, June 20, 2021 in...
World War II veterans honored with special flight in Frankfort on Father’s Day
Our FOX19 NOW tech expert advises consumers to research before impulsively buying smart devices...
Tech expert advises Amazon shoppers to research before buying smart devices ahead of Prime Day
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 166 new COVID-19 cases
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 12 lives lost to Claudette