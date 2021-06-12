Advertisement

WATCH: Alligator seen enjoying the ocean in Myrtle Beach

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 3-foot-long alligator proved that beachgoing along the Grand Strand isn’t solely for those with two legs and no scales.

Viewer Kim Wallace sent in pictures and video of the gator she spotted Friday morning on the beach in the area between Compass Cove Resort and Damon’s Restaurant off South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.

Gator sightings across Horry County have been on the rise the last few days.

A resident of Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club caught video of a massive alligator taking a stroll through the neighborhood last Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Overnight shooting reported outside party
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
A mudslide has closed Cabin Creek Rd. near Wealthy Acres Rd. in Kanawha County.
Mudslide closes road
Power outage
Severe weather knocks out power to thousands of West Virginia customers

Latest News

WVU added as C-USA men’s soccer member for 2022
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
Scam targeting grandparents circulating in West Virginia
Kanawha city crash
Kanawha city crash
Governor announces launch of online renewal option for driver’s and motorcycle licenses