Attorney General Cameron files lawsuit against Kentucky Parole Board

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has challenged a new state parole board rule.

His lawsuit claims the policy gives “the worst of the worst” a second chance at having life-in-prison sentences cut short.

The rule applies to dozens of inmates, including convicted murderers.

Cameron filed the lawsuit Friday in Laurel County Circuit Court. He’s asking a judge to invalidate the policy.

The rule has sparked an outcry from prosecutors statewide.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele joined Cameron in filing the suit.

State parole board officials said they can’t comment on pending litigation.

