Body of World War II soldier returns home to Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The White family never would have believed that this day would someday be possible.

“It’s amazing,” said one of White’s nieces Sue Woode. “A dream come true.”

For the first time in over 75 years, private first class James Wilmer White is back home in Meigs County.

“We never thought we would ever see this day,” said another one of White’s nieces Marie Johnson. “Jesus help the Lord God Almighty that I have lived to see this day.”

White was served in the Merill’s Mauraders division of the Army during World War II. The Army says he was killed in action in July 1944, and unable to be identified until January 2020.

White’s body had been in Hawaii with other unidentified remains.

Johnson says her war hero was originally her playmate, like a big brother.

“We all played,” Johnson said. “Grandma had seven kids at home when I was big enough to go to Grandma’s and play with the kids. So Wilmer and I, we just played in the woods and we went down and played in shade river and catch minnows and tadpoles and crawdaddys.

Hundreds of neighbors and several veterans looked on as White made his final trip back to his family’s farm along Bashan Road in Meigs County where he was buried.

“I just think it’s wonderful,” said Woode. “They have just wrapped their loving arms around him. That’s Meigs County. They’re amazing.”

In his honor, the Village of Pomeroy declared June 12 to be James Wilmer White Day.

