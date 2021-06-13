Damage assessment finds over 25 buildings damaged in West Hamlin

WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Washed away culverts, driveways and homes in West Hamlin, just some of the reports of damage caused by Thursday’s flash floods.

Fire Chief Ron Porter and his crew at the West Hamlin Fire Department finished an assessment of the town’s damage. Finding over 25 homes had flood damage and of that three homes and a building need to be torn down.

Chief Porter said that assessment of damage was sent to city and county leaders in hopes of getting residents . He said the city will likely need dump trucks and/or dumpsters to help remove debris.

Loretta Adkins was trapped inside her home when the flash flood happened.

“We live across a creek across a bridge and the water took out our bridge,” said Adkins.

When they were finally able to get out it was time to check on their building down the street.

“My son he came first and he said there was just mud everywhere,” said Adkins.

Theirs was one of a few dozen buildings and homes with flood damage.

Mud covered the shop and equipment but it also flooded one of the only daycares in the county that occupies the front of their building.

“It makes it very hard for the community and a lot of people depend on that daycare,” said Adkins.

Adkins hopes for a break and a chance at recovery.

“We haven’t heard anything yet about if they are going to offer any assistance,” said Adkins. “We’ve owned this building for 25 years and this is the third time (this has happened) but never to this extent.”

Although she is now spending her time sorting through muddy equipment placing all of the unusable items in a pile she said it’s important to realize, no one was hurt in the floods; something she says is what matters.

“I guess I feel more thankful a little overwhelmed but thankful,” said Adkins.

An overwhelming situation for the West Hamlin community but one they are working to endure and overcome together.

