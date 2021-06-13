First Warning Forecast | Storm risk winds down this evening

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The threat for severe thunderstorms wanes after sunset Sunday evening, giving way to a generally quieter week ahead. Much more refreshing air settles in to the region as humidity drops and temperatures turn quite chilly for a couple mornings. But, with the start of summer occurring on Sunday - the same day as Father’s Day, by the way - any quiet and cool trend just cannot last very long. As a result, both humidity and storm chances creep up again by the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms continue through sunset Sunday evening. A couple storms may turn severe, with damaging wind gusts and small hail the main threats. Torrential rainfall is also likely, which will lead to high water in spots.

The weather turns much quieter overnight. A mostly clear sky is expected with areas of dense fog settling in. Temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

After patchy dense fog lifts Monday morning, a mostly sunny sky is expected for a majority of the day as high temperatures reach the upper 80s. Another passing cold front late in the day may bring a quick-passing shower or thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected.

Tuesday sees a mix of clouds and sun. While mainly dry conditions are expected, isolated showers may pop during the afternoon. Temperatures only rise to the upper 70s during the afternoon.

Wednesday finally looks pleasant with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning may actually feel chilly as low temperatures bottom out near 50 degrees. The afternoon will rebound to near 80 degrees with plentiful sunshine.

Friday stays mostly sunny for a majority of the day, but clouds increase late along with a chance showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures return to the mid 80s.

Showers and storms remain in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

