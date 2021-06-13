Advertisement

Judge asked to order arrest of witnesses in triple-slaying

Tevin Biles-Thomas is charged in Cuyahoga County with murder, voluntary manslaughter and...
Tevin Biles-Thomas is charged in Cuyahoga County with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio asked a judge to issue arrest warrants for three witnesses sought in the retrial of the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles in a deadly 2018 New Year’s Eve party shootout that left three men dead.

Tevin Biles-Thomas is charged in Cuyahoga County with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault; prosecutors on Tuesday dismissed a perjury count.

The U.S. Army soldier’s first trial ended in a mistrial last month after jurors were inadvertently given legal paperwork related to the case.

His attorney says he didn’t fire any shots at the party. Prosecutors have been unable to find the only witness who reported seeing Biles-Thomas fire a weapon.

