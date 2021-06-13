‘Just thought it was a brilliant idea’: Myrtle Beach brewery participates in vaccine campaign
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina health officials have partnered with state breweries to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.
That includes one brewery here in Myrtle Beach.
Many people came to Tidal Creek Brewhouse in The Market Common Saturday to get their COVID-19 shot and a free beer.
The brewery opened its doors like any other day, but Saturday was special. They had a vaccination clinic open for those who have not gotten their shot yet. Dara Sawczuk, co-owner of Tidal Creek Brewhouse, can’t be happier to help the community.
“Just thought it was a brilliant idea. It will make it very convenient for our community and our regulars to just come to Tidal Creek and get their vaccine and enjoy a beer,” said Sawczuk.
Many brewhouses partnered with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for the “Shot and a Chaser” campaign, offering a free brew to encourage people to get vaccinated.
DHEC officials said those between the ages of 20-24 are the least vaccinated group in SC.
For Edward Vehec, Saturday’s brewery clinic served as a relief.
“Feels good, glad I finally got it; I waited a little too long,”
It was long enough that he contracted COVID-19 two weeks ago.
“It was all around nasty to me. It was like a really bad cold and the cough,” said Vehec “Nausea to think about eating. I didn’t want to go through it again.”
Vehec got a vaccine and as a reward a free beer to celebrate.
“I don’t know about you, but I want to get back into going to concerts again,” said Vehec.
DHEC and many breweries like Tidal Creek will continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.
“Clearly is a smart thing to do to get vaccinated not only to protect yourself but to help the community as a whole,” said Sawczuk.
The Shot and a Chaser events continue through June 25. For a list of participating breweries, click here.
