A Legacy of Love: 54 years of multiracial marriage

By Kayla Molander
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 1:40 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fifty-four years ago, a historic Supreme Court decision struck down laws in 16 sates that banned interracial marriage. The court case, Loving v. Virginia, is remembered every year on June 12, as Loving Day.

The story of the court case shows how one brave family can change a nation.

June 12, 1967 is thought of as the day the United States legalized multiracial love. It’s a reminder of how far we have come as a nation, and how far we have left to go.

“He is my best friend. We’ve been together for ten years now. I don’t know who I would be without him,” says Madelyn Tinsley.

Tinsley has been married to her husband, Dakota Orosco for five years, and they have a daughter, Eleanor. They say that people have been largely accepting of their multiracial family.

“Both of our parents were interracial marriages, so as far as our family goes, everyone has been pretty accepting. We never really have any issues around here,” says Tinsley.

But not that long ago, marriages like theirs were illegal in some states. That is until Mildred and Richard Loving took it to the Supreme Court.

The Loving’s were forced to leave Virginia, where their marriage was outlawed, and raise their family elsewhere.

But they fought for their rights, and those of future families, like Dakota and Madelyn’s.

“Extremely grateful. If it weren’t for them, we wouldn’t be where we’re at today at all,” says Tinsley.

The Loving family is now remembered every year on the anniversary of the them winning their fight for love.

The Loving’s didn’t attend the court proceedings in Washington, but Richard did send one famous message: “Tell the court I love my wife.”

“She’s the other half of me. A lot of the things I do now, I can contribute to her, directly. A lot of improvements in my life, honestly. She has great taste,” says Orosco, and he and his wife life.

They say they can’t imagine life without each other.

