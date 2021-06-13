Advertisement

Overnight shooting reported outside party

The call came in just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Kanawha County deputies say they responded to a shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The call came in just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were called out to the intersection of Creek Lane and Cabin Creek Road and found Rodney Huffman with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Huffman reportedly told deputies he had just left a party in the 3800 block of Cabin Creek Road where a fight broke out.

Huffman told deputies his brother, Robert Huffman, called him to come to the party because he felt uncomfortable.

Deputies then learned Robert was trying to leave the party but another man, Jonathan Gaylor, was persisting Robert stay.

Deputies say Robert and Gaylor reportedly got into a physical fight, which led Gaylor to get a gun and shoot at Robert and Rodney’s car multiple times as they tried to leave the party.

The back passenger side window of Rodney’s car was shot out as Robert and Rodney left, according to deputies.

No details on how Rodney was shot in the leg have been released yet.

Gaylor is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Jonathan Gaylor
Jonathan Gaylor(West Virginia Regional Jail Authority)

