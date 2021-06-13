Advertisement

West Virginia inching closer to vaccine goal

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Governor Justice and Baby Dog(Governor Jim Justice)
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia is about five percentage points away from meeting its goal of vaccinating 65% of all eligible residents before a mask mandate drops on June 20.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the state “crossed a milestone” with 60.1% of residents aged 12 and over being at least partially vaccinated.

The state’s coronavirus vaccination drive has remained sluggish despite incentives for young people and a lottery for all.

But officials said they have not returned any doses to the federal government.

About 268,000 doses are currently unused, according to state data.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Overnight shooting reported outside party
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
A mudslide has closed Cabin Creek Rd. near Wealthy Acres Rd. in Kanawha County.
Mudslide closes road
Power outage
Severe weather knocks out power to thousands of West Virginia customers

Latest News

WVU added as C-USA men’s soccer member for 2022
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
Scam targeting grandparents circulating in West Virginia
Kanawha city crash
Kanawha city crash
Governor announces launch of online renewal option for driver’s and motorcycle licenses