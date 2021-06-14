FestivAll packed schedule hopes to celebrate Charleston’s vibrancy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Charleston is now transformed into a work of art for the next two weeks as FestivALL is back with in-person events.

Charleston’s 15-day celebration of local artists went virtual in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s celebration will be a hybrid experience with both in-person and virtual events.

“We’ve pivoted a lot of events to happen outside. For example, the Charleston Light Opera Guild performances are in the back of the Clay Center in the newly renovated sculpture garden,” said FestivAll Executive Director Maria Belcher.

Belcher said each day for the next two weeks there is something to do.

On Wednesday evening, a live speaker series “Three Things!” will be held at the Red Carpet and tickets for that event are $10 and tickets can be purchased here.

Thursday, live music will be playing at Haddad Riverfront Park as local restaurants battle it out at on the boulevard to discover who has the best pepperoni rolls in an event called Rolls on the River.

“Come out ready with an empty belly to try all of the wonderful local pepperoni roll offerings,” Belcher said.

In order to participate in the pepperoni roll and craft beer events, tickets can be purchased here. No tickets are needed to enjoy the music.

The Children’s Art Fair will be in Davis Park, 301 Capitol Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

“We will have entertainment, street performers, live music underneath the gazebo, along with all sorts of make and take activities lead by local artists and local groups,” Belcher said.

FestivAll hopes this celebration of the city helps people support the artists and organizations who give vibrancy to Charleston’s community.

Here is a list of all the events FestivAll has to offer.

