Advertisement

Free Father’s Day admission to Louisville Zoo

By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Fathers will get free admission to the Louisville Zoo on Father’s Day.

According to a news release from the zoo, kids can bring their fathers to the admission windows to receive a free ticket.

No advanced reservation is required.

Attractions include the zoo’s newest father - gray seal Boone - and his pup Finsbay.

The special celebration comes as Gov. Andy Beshear’s capacity mandates are expiring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The call came in just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Overnight shooting reported outside party
Police say officers responded to the scene around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
2 kids in critical condition after Westwood quadruple shooting
An Eastern Kentucky teenager was flown to the hospital after a dirt bike crash Sunday night.
Teen injured in crash
A mudslide has closed Cabin Creek Rd. near Wealthy Acres Rd. in Kanawha County.
Mudslide closes road
Power outage
Severe weather knocks out power to thousands of West Virginia customers

Latest News

WVU added as C-USA men’s soccer member for 2022
New store opening at the Huntington Mall
Scam targeting grandparents circulating in West Virginia
Kanawha city crash
Kanawha city crash
Governor announces launch of online renewal option for driver’s and motorcycle licenses