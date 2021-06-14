Free Father’s Day admission to Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Fathers will get free admission to the Louisville Zoo on Father’s Day.

According to a news release from the zoo, kids can bring their fathers to the admission windows to receive a free ticket.

No advanced reservation is required.

Attractions include the zoo’s newest father - gray seal Boone - and his pup Finsbay.

The special celebration comes as Gov. Andy Beshear’s capacity mandates are expiring.

