Free Father’s Day admission to Louisville Zoo
Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Fathers will get free admission to the Louisville Zoo on Father’s Day.
According to a news release from the zoo, kids can bring their fathers to the admission windows to receive a free ticket.
No advanced reservation is required.
Attractions include the zoo’s newest father - gray seal Boone - and his pup Finsbay.
The special celebration comes as Gov. Andy Beshear’s capacity mandates are expiring.
