Governor announces launch of online renewal option for driver’s and motorcycle licenses

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - You can now renew your driver’s or motorcycle license online in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday.

“This is a dramatic step forward for customer convenience – the ability to go online to renew your driving credential and save yourself a trip to a licensing office if you don’t otherwise require in-person service,” Gov. Beshear said. “Modernizing state services puts Kentuckians in the driver’s seat to choose how they want to be served and make a Better Kentucky.”

This is part of a phased transfer of licensing services to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) regional offices from local Offices of the Circuit Court Clerks.

20 counties have made the transition. Officials say all counties are required to make the transition by June 30, 2022.

The new licensing service is being administered through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices located around the state. 18 offices are now operating, and more offices are planned to open.

“We’re taking driver licensing to a new level in Kentucky,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Greater efficiency, greater security and more choices.”

The online option is for holders of standard-issue or REAL ID licenses whose credentials will expire within six months or have been expired for less than a year and want to maintain the same card version as their current license (standard or REAL ID). The applicant’s name and address must be the same as what is listed on their current credential.

The online renewal doesn’t apply to the following:

Kentuckians requesting a license replacement (lost/stolen cards).

Kentuckians upgrading from standard-issue license to a REAL ID.

Kentuckians upgrading from four-year to eight-year expiration.

Those needing a license with changed name or address.

Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

You can renew your license online here.

Officials say applications for a replacement license or a license that reflects a name change or address has to be made in person at any Driver Licensing Regional Office, or Office of Circuit Court Clerk in the customer’s county of residence, provided the clerk has not yet transferred licensing services. You can find a list of counties that have transferred services to regional offices here.

Initial application for a REAL ID must be made in person and can only be done at a KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office due to document verification requirements. Kentucky REAL ID cardholders may renew their REAL ID online when they are due to renew.

There are regional offices currently operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field, Louisville/Dixie Highway, Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset. The Louisville/Bowman Field office is open by appointment only.

