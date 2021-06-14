Advertisement

HART in the park

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Outdoor theater is back this summer and making it’s way to stages all across the country. Here is Huntington, HART in the park is back and better than ever.

Cast members from the Addams Family, Cindy Westbrook and Christian Punzalan talk about opening weekend and all the fun they have instore this summer.

To learn more about HART in the park, you can check out their Facebook page and their website.

