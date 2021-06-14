Advertisement

Johnson Central falls in quarters

By Jim Treacy
Updated: 13 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It was a game that took over 53 hours to play as Boyle County edged Johnson Central 1-0 in the Kentucky state high school softball tournament. The quarterfinal matchup started at 1:30 p.m. Friday but weather post-poned the 1-0 game to Sunday afternoon. It resumed today in the third inning and a three-plus hour weather halted the game before the Golden Eagles final at-bat. Finally at 6:30 p.m., Boyle County got the remaining three outs to move on to the Elite 8 where they will face Lewis County this coming Friday.

Here are the highlights from the game that aired on WSAZ Sunday night.

