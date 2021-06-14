Kanawha County Board of Education may lobby to strengthen special education camera laws

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a board meeting Monday, the Kanawha County Board of Education released a statement condemning the actions of three former district employees who were caught on camera abusing students in a special needs classroom at Horace Mann Middle School.

“What is needed here is action and we are pleased to see that action was taken and continues to be taken by the district, who is working with law enforcement and who is also taking these actions very seriously. We thank the school administrators for their handling of the event and district administrators for working with law enforcement to bring justice for families.”

“In addition, we feel confident that the district is appropriately analyzing and adjusting to make sure that this type of action will again, if and when necessary, be swiftly acted upon and dealt with. We realize that part of justice may also be lobbying to have the special education camera law made stronger for our students. We will continue to support the district in its meaningful action to hold those responsible accountable.”

Walter Pannel, who, according to HMMS’s website, is an aide at the middle school, is accused of pushing, dragging and spanking a student with developmental disabilities. According to a criminal complaint, Pannel also threatened to “punch the student in the nose” if they did not stop looking at his sandwich. Pannel is facing battery charges.

Lillian Branham, who is also listed as an aide, is accused of slapping a non-verbal student on the hands, grabbing them by their chin and slapping them multiple times with an open hand, causing the student to raise their hands and curl up in defense. She is also facing battery charges.

Anthony Wilson, who is listed as a “severe/profound teacher” on Horace Mann Middle School’s website, is accused of forcefully grabbing a non-verbal student by the arm, and holding the student while an aide shook and spanked the student. He is also accused of helping an aide sling the student onto a beanbag chair while the student almost struck their head on a cabinet.

According to an attorney, one of the students he is representing may need surgery on their knee as a result of the physical abuse the student allegedly endured in the classroom.

Parents and community members are demanding the school board release the video footage that shows the incidents to the public.

