Local student headed to the World Archery Championship

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 10 year old student from Putnam County hopes to hit the bulls eye on June 12th. Lenon Hodge is headed to the World Archery Championship in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Hurricane Town Elementary student qualified for the championship after a successful year on the school’s archery teams.

Lenon isn’t the only archer from our area competing at worlds. Logen Ord from Hurricane High School also qualified for the World Archery Championship. Both were recently recognized at the Putnam County Board of Education meeting for the archery skills and accomplishments.

We’ll follow both of their progress at the championship and share if either one of them bring some trophies back to West Virginia.

