KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide has closed Cabin Creek Rd. near Wealthy Acres Rd. in Kanawha County.

The mudslide was first reported about 4:30 Monday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the slide is significant enough that it has closed the road in both directions.

Drivers will have to find an alternate way around the area.

