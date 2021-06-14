Advertisement

New store opening at the Huntington Mall

(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 43 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A soft opening will be held at the Huntington Mall Father’s Day weekend for a new store offering custom designs.

Pinkies Creations and Embroidery is a locally owned business that specializes in custom women’s apparel as well as personal and commercial embroidery.

The official grand opening for Pinkies Creations and Embroidery will be June 26. The shop will be located between Yankee Candle and Hot Topic on the main concourse of the mall.

According to the release, Pinkies Creations has been a staple at Shipwreck Collection Market at Huntington Mall.

It has since grown out of that space and is ready to move into a larger storefront in the mall.

This new location will allow the store to stretch out and showcase more of its items.

Some designs the store offers may be found on the store’s website www.pinkiesembroidery.com.

