Paddle wheeler to visit Huntington

The American Duchess will visit Huntington June 17, 2021.
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 20 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau will welcome The American Duchess to Huntington this Thursday, June 17, for the afternoon.

The Duchess is a sister ship to The American Queen that has made several stops in Huntington over recent years.

Both ships had planned visits in 2020 that were canceled due to COVID-19.

The Duchess, which is making its first stop in Huntington this year, will arrive sometime around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Passengers are from around the United States as well as from other countries.

Passengers will go for a guided tour around the city and then visit Heritage Farm. The boat will stay docked until its departure around 10 pm. Community members are welcome, and encouraged, to come down to the river to greet our guests and then wave them off. But no tours of the boat are allowed.

“We are excited to welcome more of our river passengers to the city and Cabell County,” said Tyson Compton, President of the CVB. “We missed them last year and are so happy to see their return. We consistently get great comments from these folks when they visit. They enjoy what we have to offer and they love our people, often commenting on how friendly everyone is to them.”

The American Duchess can carry up to 166 guests and was completely reconstructed, It features single-seating main dining and entertainment venues.

The Steamboat Company will also use this stop to service the ship. “We’ve been working closely with Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District to ensure a smooth arrival, docking and refreshing of the boat,” said Compton. “They do an amazing job and the boat crew really appreciates that help.”

The Duchess began this voyage on June 14 in Pittsburg and will end on June 21 in Louisville.

